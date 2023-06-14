MARTINSBURG — A Florida man has been indicted for exploiting an elderly Jefferson County resident with dementia and taking more than two million dollars from him.

Samuel Kristofer Bunner, age 50, of Spring Hill, Fla., has been charged with wire and bank fraud, identity theft and money laundering. According to the indictment, Bunner befriended the victim while they were both working at the American Legion in Charles Town. The victim had cognitive impairment and Bunner began assisting with his medical appointments. Bunner then accompanied the victim to a law firm, where the victim made Bunner his power of attorney and gave him the ability to control his financial accounts. Over a two-year period, Bunner enriched himself by selling the victim’s real estate, emptying investment and bank accounts, and opening a credit card in the victim’s name. Bunner and his wife purchased real estate, motor vehicles, and luxury items, along with taking vacations.

