MARTINSBURG — A Florida man has been indicted for exploiting an elderly Jefferson County resident with dementia and taking more than two million dollars from him.
Samuel Kristofer Bunner, age 50, of Spring Hill, Fla., has been charged with wire and bank fraud, identity theft and money laundering. According to the indictment, Bunner befriended the victim while they were both working at the American Legion in Charles Town. The victim had cognitive impairment and Bunner began assisting with his medical appointments. Bunner then accompanied the victim to a law firm, where the victim made Bunner his power of attorney and gave him the ability to control his financial accounts. Over a two-year period, Bunner enriched himself by selling the victim’s real estate, emptying investment and bank accounts, and opening a credit card in the victim’s name. Bunner and his wife purchased real estate, motor vehicles, and luxury items, along with taking vacations.
The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, and it is ongoing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eleanor Hurney is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
The Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida and FBI-Tampa assisted with the matter.
If you know of an elderly person who has been the victim of financial fraud, please contact the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311) or send an email to wvfraud@fbi.gov.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
SBA hands out $16 million for 13 school construction projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state School Building Authority handed out two rounds of funding totaling close to $16 million during a Monday meeting in Charleston.
The SBA annually selects projects for funding submitted by multi-county technical education centers and projects under the agency’s Major Improvement Project (MIP) category.
“We awarded seven different counties with the projects they had (MIP) and we awarded six of the multi-county statewide grants,” SBA Executive Director Andy Neptune told MetroNews following Monday’s meeting.
MIP funding is going to projects in Wayne, Barbour, Monroe, Hardy, Calhoun, Tucker and Mason counties for approximately $5.8 million.
There were requests from 15 counties for MIP funding. Projects in Cabell, Webster, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Mingo, Randolph, Summers and Lewis counties will have to look elsewhere for funding.
The SBA awarded $9.6 million to six multi-county projects including work planned at the Roane-Jackson, Calhoun-Gilmer technical education centers.
“The Department of Education has really made it an initiative to rejuvenate our technical centers and we want to be able to help provide opportunities to those centers,” Neptune said.
Additional action by the SBA Monday included approval of a construction extension request from Raleigh County for the new Stratton Elementary School.
Neptune credited Gov. Jim Justice and state lawmakers with their efforts to continue to fund the SBA and make school construction a top priority.
County school systems from across the state are scheduled to present their “needs” projects to the SBA in November or December.
