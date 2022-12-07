CHARLESTON — Republican Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that West Virginia’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end at the start of the new year.

The state of emergency has been in effect since March 16, 2020. It allows the governor to suspend certain rules on personnel and purchasing.

