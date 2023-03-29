CHARLESTON — A sweeping investigation into misconduct at the West Virginia State Police has brought new scrutiny to the mysterious roadside death of a man who was hit by a trooper’s Taser during a struggle with the officer that the governor labeled “very, very concerning” in ordering a major shakeup of the agency.

The death of Edmond Exline last month had received scant attention until Gov. Jim Justice cited it last week as one of several alarming incidents involving State Police troopers.

