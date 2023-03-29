CHARLESTON — A sweeping investigation into misconduct at the West Virginia State Police has brought new scrutiny to the mysterious roadside death of a man who was hit by a trooper’s Taser during a struggle with the officer that the governor labeled “very, very concerning” in ordering a major shakeup of the agency.
The death of Edmond Exline last month had received scant attention until Gov. Jim Justice cited it last week as one of several alarming incidents involving State Police troopers.
In one instance, a video camera secretly recorded women in their locker room. In another, a trooper allegedly stole an envelope of cash from a gambler at a casino. Justice accepted the resignation of the agency”s superintendent and named an interim chief.
Last week, a police official provided new details about Exline’s death, including a trooper’s use of a Taser on him along Interstate 81 near Martinsburg.
A State Police news release cited by news outlets at the time said Exline was walking along the interstate when he got in a “struggle” with troopers, became unresponsive and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.
State Police Capt. Eric Burnett in Charles Town confirmed the Taser’s use on Exline, 45, of Hagerstown, Md., who died at a hospital after the Feb. 12 incident.
Exline’s cause of death hasn’t been released. It’s unclear whether he was having a medical or other type of episode, and Burnett said his office has not received the results of an autopsy and blood analysis. Three troopers remain on paid administrative leave as investigations continue, he said.
Still unanswered was why Exline was on the interstate, including whether he had been in a vehicle.
State Police denied a request last week by The Associated Press to review the video, citing the ongoing investigation.
In announcing the “all-out investigation” of State Police, Justice said he watched the police video of the Exline encounter and that it was “very, very concerning.” Justice said after appointing Jack Chambers, deputy director of the Capitol police, as the interim State Police superintendent in place of Jan Cahill that Exline”s death would be part of the overall review.
Troopers from the same Eastern Panhandle county where Exline died were involved in a November 2018 incident that Justice previously said “cast a dark shadow” on law enforcement.
The governor said that besides Exline”s death, Chambers also will look into allegations that a State Police employee hid a video camera in the women’s locker room at a State Police facility in Kanawha County and that money was stolen by a trooper from a man at a casino in a Charleston suburb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.