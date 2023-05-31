CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced last week the leaders who will head the three new state agencies forming next year amid the break up of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Justice signed a law in March that separates the massive agency into the departments of Health, Health Facilities and Human Services starting next January. The law dictates that each department be headed by a secretary appointed by the governor.
Dr. Sherri Young will be the new secretary for the Department of Health, Justice announced during a Wednesday press briefing. Young most recently served as associate chief medical officer for the Charleston Area Medical Center Health Network. She’s also the former county health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Dr. Cynthia Persily will be the secretary of the Department of Human Services. She most recently served as vice chancellor for health sciences for the state Higher Education Policy Commission.
Michael Caruso will head the Department of Health Facilities. Caruso is a principal at the health care management firm Spectrum Health Partners LLC in Wheeling.
Lawmakers voted to split up the Department of Health and Human Resources following repeated allegations that the state’s most vulnerable residents had suffered abuse and mistreatment in its care. The department, the state’s largest, runs West Virginia’s foster care system, state-run psychiatric facilities and a host of other offices and programs.
Lawmakers said the department’s current setup is too large to manage in a crisis and that splitting it up will increase transparency in the budget process. The department’s $7.6 billion budget currently accounts for about 40% of annual state spending.
Man to pay $1,000 fine for casting two mail-in ballots in 2020 election
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia man will pay $1,000 and serve a year on probation for illegal voting during the 2020 election, Secretary of State Mac Warner announced last week.
Richard Fox was sentenced last week in Fayette County Circuit Court for casting two mail-in ballots — one in West Virginia and one in Florida — during Nov. 3, 2020, election, according to a news release from Warner’s office. The release did not include any information about who Fox voted for.
In a statement, Warner said Fox’s actions not only violated the law, but “broke the trust of our citizens, and directly harmed the integrity of every race on his ballot.”
“With this guilty plea, others who may be tempted to repeat this criminal act are on notice that my office will aggressively and effectively pursue a criminal conviction,” he said.
Warner, a Republican who is running for governor in West Virginia, also praised his office for being “tough on voter fraud.”
Since 2017, his office has identified at least 300,000 people, in a state of 1.8 million, no longer able to vote because they moved, died or were convicted of a felony. During Warner’s tenure, 260,000 new voters have registered. In last week’s release, he said his office has developed a “See Something, Text Something” reporting tool allowing residents to submit tips about suspected illegal voting using their cellphones.
Warner was also one of the first GOP election officials to opt to withdraw from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a nonpartisan group with a record of combating voter fraud. Warner said he has had better success working with his own team to verify and investigate the rolls, as well as collaborating with other states.
Repeated investigations, audits and court cases have concluded there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud or improper counting that could have changed the results in former U.S. President Donald Trump’s favor.
