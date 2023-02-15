HARPERS FERRY — The snow tubing resort Snow Riders is now open for business near Harpers Ferry after a weekend cold snap allowed the resort to fire up its snow guns and lay down a base layer for its 12 tubing lanes.

The resort was initially scheduled to open on Feb. 11, but the weekend weather conditions allowed for Snow Riders to open Sunday evening — with friends and families of Snow Riders employees and contractors linking up with excited tubers who answered the resort’s last-minute calls on social media, according to a resort spokesperson.

