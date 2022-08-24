CHARLESTON — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom.
News sources obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to the Board of Risk and Insurance Management. The agency insures the Kanawha County school system.
The families of the 4 children last year sued the school district and 3 employees: teacher Anthony Wilson and teacher’s aides Walter Pannell and Lillian Branham. They accused the educators of physically and verbally abusing the children. The employees allegedly refused to take the children to the bathroom for long periods of time and spanked, pushed and slapped them, among other allegations, according to news sources.
Cases against Branham and Wilson are still pending in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. In July, Pannell was sentenced to at least 6 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to 4 counts of misdemeanor battery.
Earlier this year, the West Virginia Legislature passed a bill that requires public school administrators to review at least 15 minutes of footage from each special education classroom every 90 days.
Remains of soldier killed in Korean War to be buried
CHARLESTON — The remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried next month.
Graveside services for U.S. Army Cpl. Paul Mitchem, 20, of Avondale, will be held Sept. 2 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, the Army said in a news release.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Mitchem in February 2021. He was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
Mitchem was reported missing in action in July 1950 after his unit sustained heavy casualties near Ch’onan, South Korea. His unit was forced to retreat and his body was not initially found.
Remains recovered in October 1950 were determined to be unidentifiable and were buried in Honolulu, Hawaii. Remains exhumed in 2019 from the Punchbowl cemetery were confirmed as Mitchem though DNA testing and dental and anthropological analysis.
A rosette will be placed next to his name on the Courts of the Missing Walls at the Punchbowl to indicate he has been accounted for.
According to the Army, more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
Ohio man killed in coal mine accident
WHEELING — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.
William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident last week at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved 2 pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, news sources reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.
It marked the 3rd fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the 7th nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights
CLARKSBURG — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy was charged with a federal civil rights violation after he allegedly punched and pepper sprayed a suspect, the U.S. Justice Department said last week.
Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza, who was arrested, also is accused of writing a false report on the January 2018 incident, the Justice Department said in a news release.
Kuretza, 38, subjected the suspect to excessive force by punching and elbowing him in the face. After the suspect was handcuffed, he was hit and pepper-sprayed, resulting in bodily injury, according to the indictment.
On his report, Kuretza claimed he used pepper spray before the suspect was handcuffed. The deputy’s report also omitted documentation of force used after the suspect was handcuffed.
The civil rights violation carries a maximum punishment of 10 years upon conviction and the falsifying charge carries a 20-year punishment.
The court documents didn’t indicate whether Kuretza has an attorney who could comment on the charges.
The indictment did not detail what led to the arrest. The FBI is investigating the case.
Kuretza has been placed on paid administrative leave, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
College board declines to extend president’s contract
WEST LIBERTY — The board of a small college in West Virginia has declined to extend the contract of the school’s president 9 months after censuring him for plagiarizing some speeches.
West Liberty University announced the vote by the 12-member Board of Governors last week on the proposed 1-year extension for W. Franklin Evans. His contract expires on Dec. 31.
Evans became the 1st Black president at West Liberty in January 2021. He previously served as president of Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina.
Evans was accused of using quotes from several sources without attributing them during various speeches. Evans later apologized in a letter to West Liberty.
An attempt by the board to fire Evans narrowly failed last October. The following month the board censured him.
