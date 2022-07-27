Palmers

Daniel and Wanda Palmer

CHARLESTON — Daniel J. Palmer III had long been considered the key suspect in a brutal attack that left his sister comatose 2 years ago. But the case remained dormant — until she awakened last month.

Able to speak only a word at a time after coming out of a coma, Wanda Palmer identified her brother — with whom she had a violent past — as her attacker.

