A federal lawsuit filed this week seeks to require the state of West Virginia to fix overcrowding, understaffing and deferred maintenance at correctional facilities across the state.
The lawsuit, filed last week in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, lists as plaintiffs Thomas Sheppheard, an inmate at Mt. Olive Correctional Complex; Tyler Randall, an inmate at Southwestern Regional Jail; and a juvenile identified only as J.P., an inmate at Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center, and others who are similarly situated.
The lawsuit was filed against Gov. Jim Justice and Mark Sorsaia, the newly appointed cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.
“Defendants have subjected inmates housed at all the state’s correctional facilities and other such facilities throughout the State of West Virginia, including Plaintiffs, to inhumane living conditions, deprived them of basic human necessities, and acted with deliberate indifference towards the health and safety of inmates,” the lawsuit claims. “Jail overcrowding that causes inmates ‘to endure genuine privations and hardship over an extended period of time’ may give rise to violations of the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.”
According to the suit, as of March, prisons statewide had more than 1,000 job vacancies, and vacancy rates at eight facilities exceeded 40%.
Statistics from the Division of Corrections annual reports show an increase in correctional facilities population each year in 2019 through 2022, the complaint says. Prior to that, the state’s prison population more than doubled from 2000 to 2009, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also says that while the state ended the 2023 fiscal year with a historic $1.8 billion surplus, the state’s correctional facilities have $270 million in deferred maintenance as of April.
According to deposition from the Division of Correction Chief of Staff Brad Douglas, conditions at the facilities would be greatly improved if the state spent $60 million on correctional officers and $250 million on maintenance.
The state’s jails and prison were a main reason Justice called a special session of the Legislature. Justice declared a state of emergency in the facilities last year because of staffing levels in facilities that are over capacity. More than 300 members of the West Virginia National Guard are still working in correctional facilities to fill the vacancies.
Justice also declared a state of emergency over the correctional facilities in 2017.
Lawmakers allocated $25 million to allow the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to increase pay for correctional officers with incentives in high vacancy areas, provide annual step increases for all correctional officers and allow bonuses for correctional officers and non-uniformed workers.
Addressing the lawsuit during a press briefing Wednesday, Justice pointed to $100 million that was put toward deferred maintenance in the correctional facilities during the last legislative session, and the $25 million going toward pay increases to staff members following this week’s special session.
