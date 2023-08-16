A federal lawsuit filed this week seeks to require the state of West Virginia to fix overcrowding, understaffing and deferred maintenance at correctional facilities across the state.

The lawsuit, filed last week in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, lists as plaintiffs Thomas Sheppheard, an inmate at Mt. Olive Correctional Complex; Tyler Randall, an inmate at Southwestern Regional Jail; and a juvenile identified only as J.P., an inmate at Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center, and others who are similarly situated.

