CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore has announced his office returned more than $3.6 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses and organizations during the month of May – continuing a record-setting pace for returns this fiscal year.

 “We’re proud to be returning money to our citizens at the fastest pace in state history,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is the people’s money and we’re continuing to work aggressively to get the word out for people to search for and claim their funds today.”

