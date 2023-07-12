CHARLESTON — Governor Jim Justice announced major upgrades to the state’s comprehensive infrastructure website to give Mountain State residents complete access to the state’s plans and accomplishments under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act or IIJA.

West Virginia is expected to receive $7 billion in federal funding between 2022 and 2027 through the IIJA, perhaps the largest federal infrastructure investment program in history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.