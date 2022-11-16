CHARLESTON — The two Christmas trees on display during the holidays this year on the Capitol Complex are Canaan Firs donated by Jim Rockis from his Christmas tree farm in Morgantown.
Rockis owns a farm where he grows Christmas trees and maintains over 12 different conifer seed orchards, which are primarily Canaan Fir. Rockis also provides a variety of seed and transplant materials to the Christmas tree and nursery industry nationwide.
“When you think of the perfect Christmas tree to be displayed at our State Capitol that reflects what it means to be a West Virginian, you can’t find a better choice than a Canaan Fir,” said Rockis.
“Cathy and I love to see the trees go up at the Capitol each year. They always bring so much joy to West Virginians and we love to turn the lights on at the annual Joyful Night celebration,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “We thank the Rockis family for their donation to West Virginia this year.”
The lights will be turned on during Joyful Night, the annual holiday celebration at the State Capitol held on Dec. 3.
Monongalia County Commissioner Sean Sikora assisted by getting help from Ron Lytle, owner of Lytle Construction Corp, to cut the tress down and transport them to Charleston.
“If we are anything here in Mon County, we are certainly proud of our citizens and local businesses. It will be awesome having trees from Mon County highlighting the holiday season at our State Capitol,” Sikora said.
