CHARLESTON — Lawmakers in West Virginia’s House of Delegates last week greenlit an investment of $105 million in taxpayer dollars to support a Bill Gates-backed company that is building a renewable energy battery plant in the state’s Northern Panhandle.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration following its passage in the House 69 to 25 in one of the most contentious votes halfway through the 60-day legislative session, after hours of debate that divided the Republican supermajority.

