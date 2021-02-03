1
CHARLESTON — Nearly four years after West Virginia lawmakers allowed a regulatory system to be established for medical cannabis products, eligible residents can start registering to eventually receive them.
Residents with serious medical conditions can start registering Wednesday at www.medcanwv.org. Patient cards that will be issued will be valid only in West Virginia.
Getting registered does not mean that products can be obtained immediately because the industry is working to build out facilities in West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release.
The DHHR last week announced the 100 licensed retail locations that will sell medical cannabis products.
The 2017 state law allows for medical cannabis use in pills, oils, topical gels, liquids, dermal patches and a form that can be vaporized.
Deadline extended for energy assistance program
2
CHARLESTON — An application period for low-income residents in West Virginia to apply for an energy assistance program has been extended to Feb. 5.
The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources said eligibility for the benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. An applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60% of the state median income.
DHHR workers must meet with applicants in cases where a heating emergency exists, the agency said in a news release.
Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org and also can be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.