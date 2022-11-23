HINTON — Highway crews plan to build a temporary bridge over a giant sinkhole in southern West Virginia that has overtaken a road and threatened a nearby police department’s building.

The 125-foot  temporary bridge will be built starting last Friday along state Route 20 in Hinton until permanent repairs can be made to a 90-year-old drainage structure that collapsed underneath it, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.

