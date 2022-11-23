HINTON — Highway crews plan to build a temporary bridge over a giant sinkhole in southern West Virginia that has overtaken a road and threatened a nearby police department’s building.
The 125-foot temporary bridge will be built starting last Friday along state Route 20 in Hinton until permanent repairs can be made to a 90-year-old drainage structure that collapsed underneath it, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The bridge will be long enough to span the existing hole, even if it gets bigger before contractors can replace the drainage structure, highways district engineer Joe Pack said. Traffic will be detoured while the bridge is built.
The sinkhole opened in June, when it was about 6 feet wide and 30 feet deep. Now it’s exponentially bigger.
Crews installed a temporary culvert and fill material under the road, but heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole last Friday washed out the fill and made the sinkhole worse, the statement said.
Plans for a permanent repair were hampered by the discovery of toxic levels of lead on the site, the statement said. The highways department will repair the sinkhole without endangering the public or work crews.
Eventually, a 300-foot a steel drainage structure will be placed under the area.
Recognition trees planned for display in state Capitol
CHARLESTON — Two recognition trees for military members and 1st responders will be located in the west rotunda of West Virginia’s main Capitol building during the holidays.
A 3rd tree will be decorated by Gold Star mothers and families in honor of those who died while serving the country, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice.
West Virginia’s GOP Rep. Mooney announces 2024 Senate run
CHARLESTON — West Virginia U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney didn’t wait long to announce a run for Senate in 2024.
Just a week after breezing to reelection for a 5th term in Congress, the Republican backed by former President Donald Trump said last week he is entering the race for the seat held by the only Democrat left standing in statewide office in West Virginia: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.
The announcement wasn’t a surprise. Mooney has for months been taking shots at Manchin, whose profile has been raised nationally by his role as a swing vote on several major spending packages in the divided U.S. Senate. Manchin has not yet officially announced whether he’ll run for reelection in 2024.
Mooney openly expressed frustration after Manchin endorsed outgoing Republican Rep. David McKinley in the state’s May primary. The two GOP congressmen were pitted against each other after population losses cost West Virginia a U.S. House seat, and Mooney won handily.
Mooney may have felt the need to announce quickly as a warning shot to other Republicans considering the race. Gov. Jim Justice and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey have both mused out loud about the possibility of running for Manchin’s Senate seat.
Cumberland Gap park superintendent heads to New River Gorge
GLEN JEAN — The superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park has been named to the same post at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia.
Charles Sellars will also manage Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in southern West Virginia, New River Gorge announced.
“His extensive experience in facilities management, preservation and working with park partners will guide him as the park continues to better serve visitors from West Virginia and across the country,’’ Gay Vietzke, National Park Service regional director, said in a news release.
Sellars said he looks forward to the new role, which he’s expected to begin after the new year.
“Being born and raised in the Appalachian Mountains gives me a great appreciation for the culture that is very much part of southern West Virginia and the New River Gorge region,” Sellars said.
Sellars has been superintendent of Cumberland Gap since 2019 and previously was superintendent of Andersonville National Historic Site. He also was acting superintendent of Tennessee’s Fort Donelson National Battlefield and National Cemetery; chief of facility management at three parks, including Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area; and deputy chief of facility management at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.