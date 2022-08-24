CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Supreme Court on Thursday scheduled arguments for this fall in the appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down a state-sponsored education voucher program.

The justices refused a request by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to stay a Kanawha County judge’s ruling involving the Hope Scholarship program pending the appeal. A law passed last year would have funneled state money into the program that incentivized families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.