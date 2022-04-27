1
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has announced that the West Virginia National Guard will send armored personnel carriers for Ukraine to use against Russian aggression.
According to a news release, Justice says an “an undisclosed number” of M-113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine following a request from the Department of Defense.
The vehicles are used to move soldiers and equipment while providing protection from small arms fire.
“By joining with other states in sending numerous of these armored vehicles to Ukraine, we hope and pray that this will give Ukrainian forces a major leg up in their defense of their home country,” Justice said in a statement.
Earlier this year, Justice ordered the state to stop the purchase and sale of liquor produced in Russia. The Republican governor also asked the West Virginia Retailers Association to remove Russian liquor from their shelves.
Early voting starts for primary election
2
CHARLESTON — All of West Virginia’s 55 counties offer early voting for this year’s primary election, which is being held May 10.
Early voting starts today and continues through May 7, including the last 2 Saturdays before the primary, Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office said. Voters may cast an early ballot at the county courthouse, an annex or a designated voting location during normal business hours. On Saturdays, voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
West Virginia’s primary is semi-open, meaning voters who aren’t affiliated with a recognized political party may participate in the primary of the party of their choice. Unaffiliated voters must ask poll workers for the specific party’s ballot they desire, Warner’s office said.
More information about in-person and absentee voting and a list of early voting sites are available online at GoVoteWV.com. Voters can also check registration at the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.