ELKINS — On Thursday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Dr. Rahul Gupta and United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Ihlenfeld announced that Randolph County has been designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA.)

For years, Senator Manchin has strongly advocated for Randolph County to be designated as a HIDTA. This will deploy additional resources to the area and help support the coordination and development of drug control efforts among federal, state and local law enforcement officials. Regional HIDTAs also work closely with public health partners on strategies to prevent drug overdoses and drug use.

