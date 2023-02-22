HAMLIN — Students spent the night at their West Virginia high school after floodwaters prevented buses from bringing them home, authorities said.
Lincoln County school officials notified parents about the unusual step last week.
Initially, schools in Lincoln County were dismissed two hours early on Feb. 16 because of high water. But many roads became impassable, forcing the high schoolers to remain in their building.
Students were given cots, blankets and pillows, and other supplies were being gathered through community members, stores and churches, the statement said. School and central office staff provided supervision. The district did allow parents who could drive to the school on their own to pick up their child. School officials said they would feed the students breakfast Friday and then bring them home.
Classes were called off in Lincoln County and at least eight other counties Friday after storms dumped nearly 3 inches of rain in some places. In Kanawha County, the state’s largest, school bus routes were changed or closed because of flooded roads Friday.
Bill aimed at youngest students advances in Senate
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill aimed at enhancing the education of students in kindergarten through third grades last week.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously and now heads to the House of Delegates. It would establish a support system for students to learn to read, write and work with numbers. It would establish benchmarks in English and math and require a reading improvement plan for certain students.
Certain underperforming students in English language arts at the end of third grade would be held back, with exceptions. The bill also would allow for testing and screening of students for dyslexia.
Each class with more than 12 students in grades one through three would be required under the bill to have an assistant teacher, an aide or a part-time interventionist.
Separately, the Senate passed a bill last week that would allow two or more county boards of education to explore consolidating their districts or share services.
