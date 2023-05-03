Jim Justice

CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday, April 27, that he is running for Democrat Joe Manchin’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024, setting up what could be a hard-fought campaign between two of the state’s most prominent politicians.

Justice, an ultrawealthy businessman who is barred from running for a third consecutive term as governor, ended months of speculation with the announcement at a posh resort he owns in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. It came on Justice’s 72nd birthday.

