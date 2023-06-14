West Virginia University is going through the difficult job of coping with a projected $45 million deficit. A West Virginia think tank has concluded that if state support for higher education had remained steady over the past few years, that would have nearly made up the difference.

If West Virginia lawmakers had kept higher education funding at the same levels as a decade ago, WVU would have an estimated additional $37.6 million in state funding for the coming fiscal year, closing the majority of this year’s budget gap, according to an analysis by the West Virginia Center for Budget & Policy.

