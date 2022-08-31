CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials are waiting for guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on coronavirus booster doses amid reports regarding the consideration of updated shots.

The agency is expected to approve new versions of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots before Labor Day. The doses are designed to better address the omicron subvariant as well as the original strain. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 subvairant is the most dominant strain in the United States.

