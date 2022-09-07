FAIRMONT — When West Virginia experienced catastrophic flooding in 2016, Kentuckians were some of the first to help; now some mountaineers are returning the favor.

Rob Lackey, a local folk musician and dulcimer player, recently organized a benefit concert to raise money to help those whose lives were impacted by the July floods in the Bluegrass State. Folk musicians took over the top floor of the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center on the campus of Fairmont State University and filled the afternoon with classic folk tunes and fun.

