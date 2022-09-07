CHARLESTON — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine.
Blackhawk Mining issued a statement last week reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, issued a statement Friday saying he was “deeply saddened” by Ball’s death.
“We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his wife Chelsea and their three children in our prayers during this devastating time,” Manchin said. “Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our great nation.”
It marked the fourth fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the ninth nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.