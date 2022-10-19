FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) _ Base Camp Printing highlights the beauty of West Virginia, without leaving the state.
The two sisters behind the letterpress printing company, Emily and Betsy Sokolosky, recently joined community members and Fairmont State University students and professors for a closing ceremony of their first exhibit. The exhibit has been on display in Wallman Hall at Fairmont State since August, and it concluded on Oct. 7.
In 2016, after learning how to screen print at West Virginia University and working at Kin Ship Goods, a boutique in Charleston, Emily started Base Camp Printing inside of the boutique. Betsy joined her six months later. They are Charleston natives and have a store located on the west side of town. They specialize in custom made posters, buttons, stickers and cards.
Everything they make is designed using old-school printing machines, oil-based paint used for screen printing and linoleum blocks which are carved out by hand. Their art includes themes of activism, consumerism and West Virginia culture.
“We showcase West Virginia as a beautiful place of potential, rather than someplace that we’re stuck in, which can often be the narrative,” Betsy Sokolosky said. I thought, “I lived in this beautiful place, this is awesome,’ It’s nice to be a positive source of imagery and something that people can hang on their walls and be proud of.”
At Fairmont State, the screen-printing major is predominantly female students, so assistant professor of art, Kylie Ford, knew she wanted to bring in two successful female business owners who made a name for themselves in the screen-printing industry.
“I remember reading their work and remaining in awe in ways that they’re able to capture the essence of our state in a beautifully graphic, as well as incredibly prolific print series,” Ford said. “This, alongside their meaningful display in West Virginia culture and activism, made them the perfect makers that I really wanted to share with our department, our students and our greater community of Fairmont and North Central West Virginia.”
For Bee Spevock, a sophomore student majoring in studio art, they are looking forward to pursuing different art forms and possible minors. Spevock was already interested in screen printing, but after visiting the exhibit and getting to test a printing machine out, they are considering taking a screen-printing course.
Emily shared advice for people interested in pursuing a career in screen or letterpress printing. She said to not be afraid to reach out to people who inspire you because it is how she was able to get different opportunities and experiences.
