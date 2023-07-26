CHARLESTON — Official election mail in the form of a postcard will soon be sent to 15,860 West Virginia voters who may have moved without updating or canceling their voter registration. These potential movers did not notify the U.S. Postal Service of any changes of address but appear to have moved based on other available data.

When voters update their address at other agencies or move to a different state, that information does not automatically update or cancel a voter’s old, abandoned registration. Nor do those changes always make it back to the Secretary of State or County Clerks. To identify those folks who may have slipped through the cracks, additional resources are used to identify voters who may have moved.

