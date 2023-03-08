CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Republican state auditor announced last week that he will run for governor next year.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Republican state auditor announced last week that he will run for governor next year.
J.B. McCuskey is in his second term as auditor. The Harrison County native also spent four years in the House of Delegates.
Candidates can officially file to run for office next January. Republican Gov. Jim Justice is barred by state law from seeking a third consecutive term.
Six other Republicans have filed papers with the secretary of state’s office to raise money for a gubernatorial campaign. No Democrats have announced plans to seek the office.
California woman’s body found along Ohio River
LEON — A body found along the Ohio River has been identified as a California woman missing since December, authorities said last week.
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith of Beverly Hills, California was visiting family when she went missing on Dec. 12 in the area around the New River Gorge Bridge in southern West Virginia. Her body was found Feb. 22 at the Leon boat landing along the Ohio River and was identified on Tuesday, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The National Park Service, which had been searching the New River Gorge area since the time of her disappearance, has notified her family, the statement said.
House passes pay raise for governor, other officials
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s House of Delegates on Wednesday approved pay raises for the governor and the state’s five other constitutional officers.
The bill passed the House 73-22 and now goes to the state Senate.
Last week delegates passed an amendment offered by Taylor County Republican Delegate Amy Summers limiting the raises to 20%: $180,000 for the governor and $115,000 for the state agriculture commissioner, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state and state treasurer.
