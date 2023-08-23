The West Virginia Public Service Commission is moving forward with an audit into lobbying expenses and activities of Monongahela Power Co. and Potomac Edison Co., tied to a bribery scandal in Ohio involving their parent company that has sent several people to prison.

Both MonPower and Potomac Edison are subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. In a joint staff memorandum filed Monday and reported by The Intelligencer, PSC staff recommended that Van Reen Accounting, LLC be approved to perform the focused management audit.

