CHARLESTON — A program that incentivizes West Virginia families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools by offering them state-funded scholarships will be able to resume, after the state Supreme Court issued an order Thursday reversing a lower court’s ruling.

The Hope Scholarship Program, which was scheduled to commence this school year and is one of the most far-reaching school choice programs in the country, was blocked by a Charleston-area judge in July after she ruled that the program violates the state’s constitutional mandate to provide “a thorough and efficient system of free schools.”

