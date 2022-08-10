CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Medicaid program must provide coverage for gender-confirming care for transgender residents, a federal judge ruled.
U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers in Huntington made the ruling last week in a lawsuit filed by LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal over treatments for gender dysphoria. Chambers said the Medicaid exclusion discriminated on the basis of sex and transgender status and violated the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment, the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid Act.
