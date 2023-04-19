MARTINSBURG — Police in Berkeley County are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant last week.
The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work. The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.
The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.
Man accused of arson, murder in wildfire death
FAYETTEVILLE — A West Virginia man has been charged with murder after a forestry worker was killed trying to extinguish a fire the man is accused of setting.
The fire was reported Tuesday night of last week in the Tucker Hollow area of Fayette County. Overnight, the fire grew to consume several hundred acres. On the following Thursday, forester Cody Mullens was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting the fire.
The Division of Forestry was able to determine that the fire was intentionally set, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said Friday in a news release. The arson investigation led to the arrest of David A. Bass, of Kimberly.
In addition to the murder charge, Bass is charged with four counts of felony wildland arson. On Saturday, Bass was being held at the Southern Regional Jail. Jail records do not list an attorney for Bass.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement about Mullens’ death.
“Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude,’’ the statement reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.