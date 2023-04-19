MARTINSBURG — Police in Berkeley County are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant last week.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work. The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

