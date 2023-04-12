WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Nearly three dozen workers at a resort owned by West Virginia’s governor have won $23,000 in back wages and damages after they were denied overtime pay, federal labor officials said last week.

The 34 employees mostly worked in two restaurants at The Greenbrier resort’s Sporting Club, the U.S. Labor Department said in a statement. The private development was formed in 2000 to offer memberships to those that buy real estate at The Greenbrier. Other Sporting Club amenities include a members-only golf course, lodges, pools, a spa, a fitness center and an equestrian center.

