WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Nearly three dozen workers at a resort owned by West Virginia’s governor have won $23,000 in back wages and damages after they were denied overtime pay, federal labor officials said last week.
The 34 employees mostly worked in two restaurants at The Greenbrier resort’s Sporting Club, the U.S. Labor Department said in a statement. The private development was formed in 2000 to offer memberships to those that buy real estate at The Greenbrier. Other Sporting Club amenities include a members-only golf course, lodges, pools, a spa, a fitness center and an equestrian center.
In a statement, the Labor Department said the employer failed to include a mandatory 20% service charge for members’ food and beverages in employees’ regular pay rates. It resulted in the workers not being paid the proper overtime rate. The department’s Wage and Hour Division also found the employer failed to identify accurate rates of pay on payroll records. These actions violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.
“Country clubs provide their members with a relaxing and entertaining experience made possible by hard-working employees who have the right to be paid all of the wages they’ve earned,” said John DuMont, a Wage and Hour Division district director in Pittsburgh.
The Greenbrier is owned by Republican Gov. Jim Justice.
Regulators to hear proposal to keep power plant open
CHARLESTON — Regulators will consider a rate proposal by two FirstEnergy subsidiaries that would keep a West Virginia coal-fired power plant open past its scheduled May 31 closing date.
The state Public Service Commission said last week it has scheduled an April 21 evidentiary hearing on the request by Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison. The companies are seeking to enter into a letter of intent with the operator of the Pleasants Power Station along the Ohio River to run the plant from May until June 2024 while exploring a long-term solution.
Houston-based Energy Transition and Environmental Management is currently leasing the plant from the previous owner, Akron, Ohio-based Energy Harbor.
The FirstEnergy subsidiaries are seeking a surcharge for all customers that would raise $36 million to recover costs to keep the plant open for 12 months. Ratepayer and environmental advocates oppose the plan.
State lawmakers in 2019 voted overwhelmingly to give the struggling power plant a $12.5 million tax break. Local and state officials have said closing the plant would devastate the local economy, coal producers and other industries.
The 43-year-old plant employs about 150 workers.
Doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence
CLARKSBURG – A West Virginia doctor has been indicted for the unlawful distribution of controlled substances and for destroying evidence of his alleged crimes.
David Elwood Hess, 59, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was indicted today on twenty-five counts of improper prescribing and one count of destroying records in a federal investigation. According to court documents, Hess wrote prescriptions for Adderall, Xanax, Oxycontin, and other controlled substances to individuals without a legitimate medical purpose and beyond the bounds of professional practice. The indictment also charges Hess with remotely wiping his iPhone after it had been seized by law enforcement.
“Adderall is the chemical cousin of methamphetamine and a very powerful stimulant,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “Given its high potential for misuse, medical practitioners must be cautious when prescribing it and when they are not, there will be consequences.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Cogar is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated.
An indictment is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
