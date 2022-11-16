CHARLESTON — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election.

Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the 1st time in 8 decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided advantage in the Legislature in modern history.

