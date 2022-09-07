CHARLESTON — A West Virginia Division of Forestry crew has returned to the state after about 3 weeks helping contain fires in northern California.
The agency said the crew included 11 division employees and nine trained for wildfire suppression. They left Aug. 11 and returned last week.
