CHARLESTON (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust’’ in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate on Monday becomes law.
The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he wants to give kids in schools something to look up to and let them know it’s OK to “say God’’ in school.
The bill is now heading to the West Virginia House of Delegates. It requires public K-12 schools and public institutions of higher learning to display the official U.S. national motto on durable posters or in frames placed in a “conspicuous place’’ in each building.
The displays must also contain images of the U.S. national and state flags but can’t depict any other words, images or information. They must be either be donated or purchased from private donations.
Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law making “In God We Trust’’ the official U.S. national motto July 30, 1956, two years after pushing to have the phrase “under God’’ inserted into the Pledge of Allegiance.
