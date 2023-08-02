West Virginia University’s Board of Governors on Monday extended university President E. Gordon Gee’s contract, noting that their decision may draw criticism as the university is facing a $45 million shortfall. The budget deficit will result in a slashing of academic programs and jobs, according to university officials.
The board approved the contract extension Monday in Morgantown. The contract keeps Gee’s base salary at $800,000 and now runs through June 30, 2025.
She added that Gee deserved the chance to see the plan, dubbed the “WVU Transformation,” through its completion.
In response, Gee, 79, thanked board members for their faith in him. “This is a pivotal moment for the university. There’s no doubt about it,” he said. “I appreciate the vote of confidence.”
In response to the budget shortfall, the university’s governing board plans to cut 12 graduate and doctorate programs and is evaluating nearly half of its academic programs. Additionally, officials identified 590 full-time faculty member positions they will review under the departments up for evaluation; roughly 130 jobs will be cut as part of a $7 million in staff reduction.
Gee’s management of the university has come under question, particularly from some faculty and staff who questioned how the university got into the multi-million dollar shortfall with little warning before it went public in the spring.
University faculty and staff began organizing under the name West Virginia Campus Workers, saying they have felt left out of the university’s decisions about how to address the monetary shortfall. Group members, who met earlier this month, said the cuts will ultimately hurt students.
Gee and university officials have pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic and declining college attendance rates as reasons behind the financial crisis. Some faculty and staff have argued that enrollment was dropping long before the pandemic and the university’s highly-paid administrators should have better analyzed institutional data ahead of the budget shortfall.
Additionally, The Weirton Daily Times analyzed data to show the state’s largest university did little to slow its spending and hiring of non-faculty employees over the years.
Democrat lawmakers have called on the governor for a special Legislative session to address higher education shortfalls. On Monday, state higher education officials revoked Alderson Broaddus University’s ability to confer degrees due to the private university’s “rapidly deteriorating financial condition.” In a tweet, Gov. Jim Justice thanked WVU, Davis and Elkins College, and West Virginia Wesleyan College for accepting students who would need to transfer ahead of the new semester in August.
‘Reduction in force’ plans move forward with changes
As WVU looks to narrow its finances, the board of governors also approved several amendments to its rules regarding reduction in force and severance for those who are let go from their jobs, though some questions still remain about what severance packages will look like for certain university employees.
