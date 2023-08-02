West Virginia University’s Board of Governors on Monday extended university President E. Gordon Gee’s contract, noting that their decision may draw criticism as the university is facing a $45 million shortfall. The budget deficit will result in a slashing of academic programs and jobs, according to university officials.

The board approved the contract extension Monday in Morgantown. The contract keeps Gee’s base salary at $800,000 and now runs through June 30, 2025.

