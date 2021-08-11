LEWISBURG — The 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is set to open its gates for the first time since 2019 on Aug. 12-21, 2021, in Lewisburg. The 10-day event was cancelled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been a long two years for us all, and we are so excited to open our gates,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We have a great lineup of fun this year featuring agriculture, carnival rides, concerts, free entertainment, and of course, the food.”
The 2021 Concert Series opens at 8 pm on Thursday, Aug. 12, with an almost sold-out show featuring Nelly. Other concerts include, Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods, for King & County with special guest Rebecca St. James, STYX, Dailey & Vincent and Jimmy Fortune, Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd, the Buckin’B Bull Ride, and crowd favorite Brantley Gilbert with special guest Sixforty1. Free shows this year include Mac Powell and Shenandoah.
The State Fair’s spectacular fireworks presented by Zambelli’s will be on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10:30 p.m.
This year’s free entertainment includes Hypnotist Catherine Hickland, Timberworks Lumberjack Show, the Dino Encounter, Hot Glass Academy glass blowing, and science demonstrations with Professor Newton. And of course, livestock exhibits and shows daily. Check out www.statefairofwv.com for a full schedule.
As per CDC guidelines, the State Fair is recommending that masks should be worn when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Some buildings may have capacity limits and mask mandates. The State Fair and Reithoffer Shows will be implementing increased sanitization efforts across the property.
“While we can’t wait to get back to business, we ask that all fairgoers please be courteous of one-another while attending our event,” Collins added. “We know that COVID-19 is still a very valid concern and we want everyone to be safe while visiting the State Fair.”
Please visit www.statefairofwv.com for more information on ticket specials, concerts and health guidelines.
The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 96 years with “Brighter Days are Here” on Aug. 12-21, 2021. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501©3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow our fair events on Facebook and Twitter.
