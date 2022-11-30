CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s state treasurer is running for the U.S. House in 2024.
Riley Moore, a Republican who was elected state treasurer in 2020 after serving in West Virginia’s state House of Delegates, announced last week he is entering the House race in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.
Moore is running for the seat now occupied by Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney. Mooney, who was elected earlier this month to his 5th term in Congress, was quick to endorse Moore on Monday. Last week, Mooney launched a campaign to represent West Virginia in the U.S. Senate.
Mooney said in a statement that Moore has a proven record of being an advocate for “so many issues important to West Virginians, including the Second Amendment and Right to Life.”
“When I decided to run for the United States Senate to defeat Joe Manchin in 2024, instead of for reelection, I had hoped that a strong conservative would step forward to fill my seat,” Mooney said. “Riley Moore is just that person.”
Three killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79
ELKVIEW — Three people were killed and 2 others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said.
The vehicle carrying 2 adults and 3 children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The southbound SUV went off the right side of the roadway, entered and left a ditch line and came to rest along a hillside. No other vehicles were believed to be involved.
Two female adults, Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33, were killed along with a child. Two other children were transported to a hospital and were in serious condition, the statement said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man sentenced for witness retaliation
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than 3 years in federal prison for retaliating against a government witness in a criminal case involving the defendant’s brother.
David Stanley, 46, of the Raleigh County community of Bolt, was sentenced in federal court last week for sending several intimidating and threatening messages through social media to a witness in a case against Stanley’s brother, Charles Stanley, court records showed.
Charles Stanley, 52, of Shady Spring, was sentenced in June to more than two years in prison on charges related to the theft of mining equipment from an energy facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.