BECKLEY  — Raleigh County records that date back to the founding of the county in 1850 are being newly preserved by county officials.

Deputy Circuit Clerk Vickie Suttle said the “preservation of history” started about five years ago when former Raleigh County Circuit Clerk Paul Flanagan purchased a large document scanner that she affectionally calls “The Beast,” because of its size.

