BECKLEY, W.Va. — The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), alongside partners throughout the region, is focusing efforts on maximizing community and economic development opportunities in Gateway Communities to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

A regional wayfinding team coordinated by NRGRDA plans to commission a New River Gorge Regional Wayfinding Assessment later this year by Downstream Strategies, a West Virginia firm that “strengthens economies, sustains healthy environments, and builds resilient communities.”

