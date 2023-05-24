MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University announced last week it will no longer require applicants to submit SAT or ACT test scores.

The public university’s Board of Governors approved the test-optional admissions policy, which had been adopted in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and had been extended three times since then. The last extension runs through spring 2024, after which the permanent policy will take effect, WVU said in a news release. Test scores could still be required for some course placements.

