MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University announced last week it will no longer require applicants to submit SAT or ACT test scores.
The public university’s Board of Governors approved the test-optional admissions policy, which had been adopted in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and had been extended three times since then. The last extension runs through spring 2024, after which the permanent policy will take effect, WVU said in a news release. Test scores could still be required for some course placements.
Scholarships will continue to be offered by the 27,000-student university for test-optional applicants and those providing test scores, the statement said. The SAT or ACT remain requirements for the merit-based PROMISE Scholarship offered by the state for residents of West Virginia.
“Students have been embracing test-optional admissions processes as part of their college searches since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and, going forward, we have an obligation to remove any barriers that may deter those interested in higher education,” said George Zimmerman, the university’s assistant vice president for enrollment management. “Giving students the flexibility to choose whether or not standardized tests are included in their college applications has shown to be effective in helping them feel more in control of the process.”
According to the nonprofit National Center for Open and Fair Testing, or FairTest, more than 1,800 four-year colleges and universities nationwide had ACT- or SAT-optional or test-free policies for fall 2023 applicants.
Woman sentenced to over 60 years for meth, fentanyl trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE — A West Virginia woman was sentenced to decades in prison this week for her role as a meth and fentanyl drug dealer in the southern part of the state, officials said.
Heather L. Hewitt, 42, led a drug trafficking ring in Fayette County, local prosecutor Anthony Ciliberti, Jr. said in a statement.
A judge sentenced her last week to more than 60 years in prison for felony drug trafficking and conspiracy convictions, the statement said. Hewitt will serve at least 21 years before being parole eligible. She was also fined $25,000.
The Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force used a confidential informant to buy methamphetamine and fentanyl from her operation starting in August 2021.
Law enforcement seized more than $250,000 from her organization after she was arrested in February 2022, the prosecutor’s statement said. She had more than a pound of fentanyl, two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of cocaine, sets of digital scales and five guns. Ledgers found in her home documented sales of the drugs.
Hewitt was personally involved in transporting those types of drugs into West Virginia from out of state, officials said.
West Virginia has the highest rate of opioid overdoses in the U.S. In Fayette County, with a population of just 40,000, around 40 people died of drug overdoses during the 12 month-ending period ending in September 2022, according to provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.