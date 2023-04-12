CHARLESTON — A federal appeals panel has affirmed $2.5 million in penalties against Appalachian coal mines owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice over claims they violated a settlement meant to prevent pollution.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, made the ruling last week in an appeal by Southern Coal Corp. and Premium Coal Co. Inc. of a lower court’s decision. The ruling also requires remediation work to be completed at mine sites.

