BUCKHANNON — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie.
The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.
Live music will be provided by the French Creek Elementary School choir, and there will be refreshments, activities and opportunities to tour the Wildlife Center, the state Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
Drug trafficker sentenced in overdose, dismemberment case
CLARKSBURG — A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison last week.
Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death and other charges.
Banks traveled from Georgia to West Virginia to sell fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride. After a Fairmont woman died of an overdose in Lewis County in 2018, Banks and another man took her body to Georgia, where they dismembered her and disposed of the body at a landfill, according to court records.
The other man, Terrick Robinson of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in 2020 to life in prison plus 10 years in the case.
Fire destroys apartments in Charleston; no one hurt
CHARLESTON — A fire destroyed an apartment building and displaced dozens of residents in Charleston, West Virginia, authorities said.
Firefighters said no injuries were reported in the blaze last week that ravaged the 37-unit building next to the riverfront about a mile from the state Capitol, news outlets reported.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. Charleston Fire Capt. David Hodges said the fire started near the ceiling and roof of the Regal Apartments’ fourth floor.
Dozens of firefighters responded, Hodges said. He added it had been many years since the city had such an “all-hands working” fire.
Hodges said demolition crews arrived late last week to tear down the building. The American Red Cross set up a shelter to assist displaced residents.
Ex-West Liberty University president now a school consultant
WHEELING — A former West Liberty University president whose contract was not renewed last year has been retained as a consultant, a university official said.
W. Franklin Evans is now a research analyst and executive consultant at the university, Board of Governors chairman Rich Lucas told news sources.
After the 12-member Board of Governors declined in August to extend Evans’ contract, it began discussing the new role with him, Lucas said.
No specific end date was given for the new position, whose agreement can be terminated at any time, Lucas said.
