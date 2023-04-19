CHARLESTON — For runners, the Boston Marathon’s “left on Boylston” marks an emotional moment, the culmination of the sport’s pinnacle event. This year, one local father-daughter duo will mark the memory together.

Charleston resident Robert Morgenstern and his daughter Jessie Hogue-Morgenstern are among about 30,000 entrants in this year’s 127th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17.

