WASHINGTON  — A push by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects has failed in the current Congress, but could come back as soon as next month.

The Senate rejected the permitting proposal last week, ending a months-long effort by Manchin to speed approval of a range of energy projects — including a planned pipeline in his home state and Virginia.

