MARTINSBURG — Martinsburg Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a young woman’s murder.

The woman was identified as 22-year-old Hannah Wilson. She was found deceased sometime on June 14 in the area of Exchange Place in Martinsburg, a remote location just west of the North Queen Street overpass.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.