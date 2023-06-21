MARTINSBURG — Martinsburg Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a young woman’s murder.
The woman was identified as 22-year-old Hannah Wilson. She was found deceased sometime on June 14 in the area of Exchange Place in Martinsburg, a remote location just west of the North Queen Street overpass.
After Wilson’s body was discovered, an investigation began.
Due to the suspicious nature of Wilson’s injuries, the West Virginia State Police, the Eastern Panhandle Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, ATF and Mt. Weather Police Department all assisted in gathering information at the crime scene.
The Martinsburg Police Department had ruled the woman’s death to be a homicide by a gunshot wound.
Authorities were able to develop a suspect during the course of the investigation. Warrants were obtained for Zekhi Pairidaeza, an acquaintance of Wilson. A search warrant was filed and then conducted at his residence on West Race Street in Martinsburg. Pairidaeza was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He’s currently in the Eastern Regional Jail.
Aviation Hall of Fame, announces honorees for Class of 2023
CLARKSBURG — The West Virginia Airport Managers Association has announced the selection of two new inductees into the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame.
Thomas R. Cochran, Director of Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley, WV, and Perry E. Dillon formerly of Elkins, WV, were selected.
Cochran began his aviation career as an aircraft mechanic for Trans World Airlines in Washington DC before returning to West Virginia in 1971. It was here Tom’s true influence took shape as he guided Raleigh County Memorial Airport’s path forward. With his foresight and collaborative approach, Tom not only ensured the airport flourished, but that the region did as well. His commitment to economic diversification led to corporate hangar and industrial park developments, partnerships with higher education institutions providing a pathway for training for those seeking positions in aerospace technology, and passenger experience upgrades. His influence on aviation in southern West Virginia is unmatched to date.
Dillon was a dedicated commercial airline pilot, launching his career at Lake Central Airlines in 1964 after overcoming many obstacles in his pursuit of his dream. His successful career as a pilot spanned 38 years. His legacy continues today as Perry was a founding member of the Elkins Pilots Club as well as the club’s first instructor; allowing others to earn their wings and experience the joy of aviation. Mr. Dillion will be inducted posthumously, having passed away in 2021 at the age of 84.
Tom and Perry will be formally inducted during a ceremony on July 31, 2023, at the Canaan Valley Resort in Davis beginning at 5:30 pm. For tickets, contact: info@wvama.org
