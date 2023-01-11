CHARLESTON — Police in West Virginia are seeking the public’s help for information in the shooting of an American bald eagle whose wing had to be partially amputated.

The eagle was reported struck by a vehicle and was located and captured by a Division of Natural Resources officer on Dec. 31 in Randolph County, Capt. David James of the DNR’s Law Enforcement Section said Friday in a statement. The eagle was taken to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia in Morgantown, where an examination by a veterinarian and X-rays determined it had been shot days earlier.

