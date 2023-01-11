CHARLESTON — Police in West Virginia are seeking the public’s help for information in the shooting of an American bald eagle whose wing had to be partially amputated.
The eagle was reported struck by a vehicle and was located and captured by a Division of Natural Resources officer on Dec. 31 in Randolph County, Capt. David James of the DNR’s Law Enforcement Section said Friday in a statement. The eagle was taken to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia in Morgantown, where an examination by a veterinarian and X-rays determined it had been shot days earlier.
Dr. Jesse Fallon told news outlets that the X-rays revealed metal fragments and damage to the eagle’s injured wing. Part of the wing had to be amputated, he said.
“There was no saving it,” Fallon said. “The wound was pretty extensive.”
Fallon said the eagle was emaciated with infection setting into the damaged wing when it arrived but was responding to treatment and was eating and regaining lost weight.
The eagle will not be returned to the wild, James said.
“It will live out its life in captivity being used for educational purposes,” he said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact DNR police at 304-825-6787.
Ex-parole officer pleads to civil rights offense in sex case
CHARLESTON – A former West Virginia parole officer pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to violating the civil rights of a female parolee by sexually assaulting her.
Anthony Demetro faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 20.
Prosecutors said Demetro, 44, was a parole officer with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation when the assault occurred in April 2021. At the time, the woman was in a residential drug and alcohol treatment program as a condition of her parole.
“The defendant abused his position of power and trust by sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman who was trying to re-enter society,’’ U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a statement.
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
CHARLESTON — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey.
The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program.
“With the high cost of food right now, people can really benefit from learning how to grow their own food,” said Kristin McCartney, WVU Extension assistant professor and public health specialist. “Making sure that people have those skills — and can pass them on to the next generation — is essential for our communities to achieve long-term food security.’’
This year seeds will add color to home gardens with purple carrots, miniature multi-colored bell peppers and red kale.
Seeds are expected to arrive in mid-April.
W.Va. man charged with shooting at police faces new gun charges
CLARKSBURG — A West Virginia man charged with shooting at police officers earlier this year has been indicted on federal gun charges.
Richard Edward America III was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Clarksburg with illegally possessing “a small arsenal of weapons” despite having a prior conviction for domestic violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for West Virginia’s northern district.
America, 45, of Salem, was also indicted for having silencers that were unregistered.
America fired at officers who had come to his house in Doddridge County to serve a search warrant in May, according to court records. Officers had gone to the house on suspicion that American had firearms he shouldn’t own. He fled the scene after the shooting but was later caught.
After the shooting, America was charged with six counts of attempted murder.
Police found 11 firearms, two silencers and ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Veterans to compete for cash to build agribusinesses
CHARLESTON — Veterans who pitch an idea to build or expand an agribusiness in West Virginia could be eligible to win up to a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture, officials said in a press release.
The department is hosting a “Shark Tank”-style competition for the first time early next year for members of “West Virginia Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture,” a state program that aims to support veterans working in and transitioning into the field of agriculture.
“The largest barrier to entry for any inspiring farmer is capital,” Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said in the press release.
Veterans are tasked with completing a competition application by Jan. 16 describing their operation and business plans. Finalists will be given five minutes to pitch their idea in front of a panel of judges at Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley on March 11.
The winner will receive $10,000; 5 runners-up will win $5,000 each; 10 others will get $2,500.
“Whether the contestants are looking to build a new barn, buy equipment or install fencing, the prize money can be used for capital improvements to make their dreams come true,” Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Manager Sierra Cox said.
Justice selects new SBA leader
CHARLESTON —West Virginia’s governor has appointed a longtime educator to lead the state’s School Building Authority.
The office of Gov. Jim Justice said he has named Andy Neptune as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.
In a news release Friday, Justice said Neptune replaces David Roach, who became superintendent of the West Virginia Department of Education.
Neptune served 34 years in the Marion County school system, working as a principal, assistant principal, teacher and coach.
He served 14 years in the county’s central office as an administrative assistant, supervising personnel, student nutrition, student services, transportation, maintenance, facilities and athletics, the news release said.
Neptune also oversaw roof, window, and heating and air conditioning upgrades, plus new turf installations for both East-West Stadium and North Marion High School.
