WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Pure Watercraft will manufacture electric-motor pontoon boats in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

The Seattle-based company will invest at least $5 million in a former steel plant in the Northern Panhandle community of Beech Bottom and expects to create more than 100 full-time jobs by the end of 2025, the governor’s office said Wednesday.

