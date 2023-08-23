WVU

MORGANTOWN — Mai-lyn Sadler, red bandana tied around her neck, faced the crowd of her fellow West Virginia University students. She yelled into the megaphone, “Stop! The! Cuts!”

Hundreds of students chanted back during the student-organized walkout Monday afternoon on the downtown campus. They’re pushing back on proposed cuts to 32 academic programs and more than 100 faculty jobs as university leaders try to make up for a $45 million budget shortfall.

