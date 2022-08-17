CHARLESTON — A man charged with fatally shooting a West Virginia high school athlete a month before he graduated has agreed to a plea deal in the case.
Dekotis Elijah Thomas, 20, entered a Kennedy plea last week, which means he did not admit guilt but agreed that the state has enough evidence for a conviction, news outlets reported.
Thomas was set to stand trial Monday on charges that included murder in the death of Kelvin “K.J.” Taylor, 18, who was shot in the chest on April 7, 2021. Taylor had played football and basketball and was set to graduate from Capital High School the following month.
In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed 3 other counts related to Taylor’s death and 4 counts in a separate case related to the 2019 death of Antwan Curnell, assistant Kanawha County prosecutor Adam Petry said.Prosecutors won’t take a position on whether Thomas should be eligible for parole when he is sentenced Nov. 7, Petry said.
Woman charged with embezzling from clerk’s office
CHARLESTON — A woman who worked in a county clerk’s office in West Virginia has been charged with taking funds paid to the office for back taxes.
Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, worked in the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office, where she is accused of taking more than $21,000 and using it for herself, news outlets reported, citing court records.
Sampson is charged with embezzlement, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. It was not clear whether she has an attorney who could comment on the case.
The complaint said Sampson collected payments for delinquent property taxes. She was responsible for transferring the funds to a different department for deposit.
Chief Deputy Clerk David Dodd says Sampson no longer works in the clerk’s office.
Flash flooding, water rescues reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Heavy rain caused high water across multiple roadways in West Virginia on Monday morning and led to several water rescues, officials said.
Flash flooding was reported in areas of central and southeastern West Virginia, the National Weather Service reported. A flood warning was in effect for portions of Kanawha, Fayette and Greerbrier counties while a flood watch was issued for several other counties.
Up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain had fallen in some areas, which could lead to “life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,” according to the National Weather Service.
The Kanawha County Commission said in a statement that several creeks were out of their banks and a special team was activated to help respond to calls about the high water. Water rescues were occurring, the statement said.
The West Virginia Emergency Management Agency said flash flooding was occurring throughout the Kellys Creek and Campbells Creek areas of Kanawha County and urged nearby residents to monitor water levels and seek higher ground if needed.
Marshall extends reduced tuition rates to wider area
HUNTINGTON – Several dozen counties in Ohio and Kentucky have been added to the area where students receive reduced tuition rates at Marshall University in West Virginia.
The university’s board of governors expanded the metro tuition rate eligibility to cover a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus.
The rate already applied to bordering counties Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike and Scioto of Ohio and Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike of Kentucky.
The new Ohio counties are Adams, Athens, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Ross, Vinton and Washington. New Kentucky counties are Bath, Bourbon, Bracken, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fleming, Harrison, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Powell, Robertson, Rowan and Wolfe.
The expansion goes into effect in the fall of 2023, the school said.
The metro rate is between the resident and nonresident tuition rates.
Morrisey reaches settlement with Rite Aid over opioid supply
CHARLESTON – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office has reached a settlement with Rite Aid that may total up to $30 million in a lawsuit alleging oversupply of opioids at pharmacies in the state, he said Thursday.
“Money will not bring back the lives lost from this epidemic, but we are looking for accountability,” Morrisey said in a statement.
The lawsuit alleged the pharmacy chain failed to monitor and report suspicious orders of prescription painkillers.
The lawsuit against the remaining pharmacy defendants continues, with a trial date in September, the statement said.
Funds from all opioid settlements will be distributed under an agreement with cities and counties on the use of future settlement proceeds to address the opioid crisis in the state, the statement said.
