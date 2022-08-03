CHARLESTON — The deadline to apply for the West Virginia school clothing allowance has been extended due to a system outage that is affecting multiple state agencies, the Department of Health and Human Resources said.

Children who are eligible will receive a $200 benefit apiece to buy school clothing or piece goods to sew clothing.

